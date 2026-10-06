IndiGo hikes fuel surcharge on domestic, international flights amid soaring ATF prices

NEW DELHI: IndiGo, the country's largest airline, on Monday announced an increase in fuel charges on both domestic and international flights, citing a sharp rise in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices that has pushed operating costs to some of the highest levels seen in the past decade.

The revised fuel charges will be applicable on all new bookings made from October 6, 2026, the airline said in a statement. The move comes amid persistent volatility in global crude oil prices, with uncertainty over geopolitical tensions continuing to keep fuel costs elevated.

According to IndiGo, ATF prices have risen steadily in recent months, with the latest month-on-month increase exceeding 14 per cent. The airline said fuel accounts for a significant portion of an airline's operating expenses and the surge in prices is expected to affect cost structures and network economics across the sector.

"The continuous rise in the fuel prices, with the latest month-on-month increase exceeding 14 per cent, has taken ATF costs to levels that are amongst the highest in the last decade. Given that Aviation Turbine Fuel makes up a significant share of airline's operating costs, this rise is expected to impact airlines' cost structures and network economics, including those of IndiGo," the airline said.

On domestic routes, passengers travelling up to 500 km will be charged a fuel surcharge of Rs 375, while those flying between 501 km and 1,000 km will pay Rs 600.

Flights covering distances between 1,001 km and 1,500 km will attract a charge of Rs 900. The surcharge will be Rs 1,150 for flights between 1,501 km and 2,000 km, and Rs 1,300 for routes exceeding 2,000 km.

For international travel, flights within the SAARC region will carry a fuel charge of Rs 1,000 for distances up to 500 km and Rs 3,000 for flights beyond that range.

Passengers travelling to destinations in Southeast Asia, the GCC, the Middle East, and North and East Asia will pay a fuel charge of Rs 5,500, while those flying to Africa and Europe will be levied Rs 6,000.

"While offsetting the increase in fuel costs would have required a significantly larger increase in the fuel charges, IndiGo has implemented a measured and relatively modest adjustment to minimise the impact on customers," it said. (IANS)

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