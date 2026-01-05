Indore water contamination: 230 patients were discharged from hospitals, says CMHO Hasani

INDORE: Amid the growing concern over the contaminated water incident in Indore’s Bhagirathpura area, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) of Indore, Dr Madhav Prasad Hasani, said that 230 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours and the situation is under control so far.

“As far as the situation is concerned, everything is under control, and we are in the declining phase of the epidemic. The water supply has been shut off, and we have to wait until the supply resumes after chlorination, but ICMR experts are hopeful that this outbreak will end soon. Admissions are decreasing... We are distributing ORS packets in homes... People are cooperating with us, and social groups are also helping us manage the situation... Currently, the death toll is 6... If anyone comes in with diarrhoea, we will include them in the count. Currently, 149 active cases are being treated, and 230 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours,” he told ANI on Sunday.

Advising patients, he further said, “We have started a call centre to get health updates from the patients... The best way to prevent infection is to drink boiled water, although the district administration and the municipal corporation are working hard to ensure proper chlorination of the hard water supplied in that area...” Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced Rs 2 lakh financial assistance to the families of the deceased and free treatment to all the affected people. He also announced strict action against those responsible and named two officials in the case. (ANI)

Also Read: Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav announces water supply survey for next 7 days