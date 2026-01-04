Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav announces water supply survey for next 7 days

INDORE: Following the water containment issue in Indore's Bhagirathpura area, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav on Saturday announced that a water supply survey would be conducted throughout the city for the next seven days and any complaints about leaks would be addressed within 48 hours.

Bhargav also emphasized that the entire Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) team was continuously working among the people and addressing the complaints without any delay.

"The team is continuously working in Bhagirathpura to ensure that people receive clean water regularly. The entire staff and team of the Indore Municipal Corporation are working among the people. Any complaints or requests are being addressed immediately. Under the direction of the Chief Minister, a survey regarding water supply will be conducted throughout Indore over the next seven days. Any complaints or information about leaks will be addressed within 48 hours," Bhargav told ANI. He further added that instructions were given to all the officials to conduct the survey zone and ward wise and actively resolve any complaint reported. (ANI)

