Infiltration spike before polls; agencies sound alarm in Assam, West Bengal

NEW DELHI: Intelligence agencies have once again flagged the issue of large-scale illegal immigration into the states of Assam and West Bengal, where elections are to be held this month.

There has been a massive push to send illegal immigrants into Assam and West Bengal, in a clear sign that attempts are being made to vitiate the atmosphere in these states as elections are set to be held, an Intelligence Bureau official said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a rally in Assam, made it clear that illegal immigration is not just an election slogan but an issue that is related to Assam’s identity and security of both the state and the nation. The PM said that it affects the land of farmers, the livelihoods of the poor and Adivasis, and the security of women.

The agencies have alerted the police of both states to carry out heavy scrutiny, as the push that is being made is very big. It could run into several thousands of illegal immigrants, and the biggest push would be made before the voting is complete, an official said.

The alert comes in the wake of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) arresting 14 Bangladeshi infiltrators in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district on the New Delhi-bound North-East Express train. The agencies are currently probing on whose advice these people had come to India and what their purpose was.

Another official said that it is clear that the illegal immigration push is not just being made to vitiate the atmosphere in the poll-bound states of West Bengal and Assam.

These elements who send in these infiltrators are trying to take advantage of the fact that the security detail is busy with the elections, and hence, such bids can be made.

When the 14 arrested persons were asked about the route they took to India, they said that they came in through the Assam border using fake documents and had planned on going to New Delhi. What has alarmed the security agencies is how so many people are managing to enter the country when the security at the India-Bangladesh border is so tight. An official said that further investigation of these persons will lead them to how the group managed to enter India and who helped them out on both sides of the border.

Another official said that the coordination between the Indian and Bangladesh forces is perfect, and both sides have agreed to work on the problem. However, there are some loopholes that these touts are taking advantage of and hence the infiltration is taking place, the official also added.

An official said that these touts are taking advantage of the unfenced areas along the India-Bangladesh border to undertake such infiltration.

Out of the 4,061-kilometre border, around 3,141 kilometres remain unfenced. West Bengal shares a 2,216-kilometre border, of which 569 is unfenced. In the case of Assam, the fencing has been difficult due to marshlands, hills and riverine areas. Over 900 kilometres of the total border is riverine, where fencing is impossible. This is what the touts are taking advantage of.

Intelligence agencies say that there would be many more attempts made to slip infiltrators into India. The maximum number of such cases one could expect is during this period.

The fact that the local police are busy with the elections is also helping these persons to avoid detection, officials say.

PM Modi, while speaking about the ill-effects of this problem, asked BJP workers to collect information on illegal encroachments and find out the negative impact that it has had. The PM’s warning comes in the wake of the agencies flagging for many years about how illegal immigration is not just about seeking jobs, but about effecting a demographic change in the Indian states. (IANS)

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