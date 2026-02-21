Intelligence warns of massive infiltration drive to alter West Bengal’s demography

NEW DELHI: Intelligence agencies are closely monitoring developments in Satkhira and Chuadanga in southwestern Bangladesh amid concerns of a renewed push to send illegal immigrants into West Bengal ahead of the state elections. Satkhira shares a border with North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal, while Chuadanga borders Nadia district, making both regions strategically significant from a security perspective.

According to Intelligence Bureau officials, Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is allegedly encouraging the Bangladesh-based Jamaat-e-Islami to facilitate a large-scale influx of illegal immigrants into West Bengal. Unlike past instances where infiltration attempts were linked to terror modules, officials claim that the current objective is not to send terrorists but to engineer a gradual demographic shift in certain parts of the state. The alleged strategy involves sustained, small-scale infiltrations that, over time, could cumulatively alter local population patterns.

Security agencies are particularly concerned that in the recent Bangladesh national elections, both Satkhira and Chuadanga constituencies were won by Jamaat-e-Islami candidates, potentially giving the group greater local influence. Officials believe this political foothold could be leveraged to support cross-border movements.

Apart from Jamaat-e-Islami, agencies claim that other groups such as the Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO) and the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) are also involved in coordinating efforts. Rohingya refugees currently residing in camps in Cox’s Bazar have reportedly been identified for relocation toward border areas, from where infiltration attempts may be made.

Officials say the plan does not involve a single large movement. Instead, small batches of 50 to 100 individuals would be sent across in multiple operations. In the run-up to the West Bengal elections, agencies estimate that more than 100 such attempts could be made. The individuals are allegedly being instructed to avoid drawing attention and to settle in Hindu-majority areas, with the purported aim of gradually shifting demographic balances. Intelligence inputs further suggest that certain madrasas operating along the border may be used as temporary shelters. Staff members are reportedly being asked to coordinate with facilitators on both sides of the border to ensure smooth movement.

Security officials warn that demographic shifts driven by illegal migration can create social tensions and deepen communal divides. They stress that vigilant monitoring and coordinated border management will be essential in the coming months to prevent any destabilizing developments in the sensitive border districts. (IANS)

