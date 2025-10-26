Inside Islamic State’s digital revival: Syrian handlers, AI and honey traps are targeting Indian youth

New Delhi: The arrest of Md Adnan Khan, alias Abu Muharib (19), from Delhi’s Sadiq Nagar, and Adnan Khan, alias Abu Mohammad (20), from Bhopal in connection with an Islamic State related case signals that the online radicalisation wing of the outfit is extremely active.

The Islamic State which has a stronger online presence when compared to its onerous strengths, has adopted several strategies to radicalise people.

Investigations into the Delhi case have so far revealed that the duo were radicalised online and were reporting to a handler in Syria.

The fact that the duo were being handled from Syria clearly suggests the group’s resurgence in the country. Although the Islamic State was defeated in Syria, it has made a strong comeback.

The fact that it has already carried out 115 attacks this year as opposed to the 72 last year is an indication that the group has emerged stronger. Intelligence Bureau officials say that the India operations are being run out of Syria. A proper mechanism was set in place by Shafi Armar, who was killed in a strike a couple of years back.

Currently it is his wife Rabiya Armar who is in charge of the module. She had been relocated to the Al-Hawl camp in Syria following her husband’s death. Investigations show that the Islamic State is running Artificial Intelligence-powered and conventional radicalisation modules online.

The AI modules are focussed on putting out propaganda content in multiple languages. The conventional modules, too, are active and this involves an actual person spreading propaganda online.

The Islamic State also has a module that is involved in honey trapping. This module which is under the complete control of Rabiya has managed to trap several Indian youths. (IANS)

