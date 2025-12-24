Intelligence Bureau playing stellar role in providing security to people of India: President Murmu

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu addressed the IB Centenary Endowment Lecture on the subject ‘People-Centric National Security: Community Participation in Building Viksit Bharat’ in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that it is a matter of pride that, after Independence, the IB has played a stellar role in providing security to the people of India and ensuring the unity and integrity of the Nation.

The President said that the theme of this lecture, ‘People-Centric National Security: Community Participation in Building Viksit Bharat,’ is of immediate and long-term significance for our country. All institutions concerned, including IB, should spread awareness among our people that national security is the responsibility of every citizen.The

President stated that community participation strengthens national security. “There are numerous examples of alert citizens helping professional forces with their input to avert security crises. An expanded meaning and strategy of national security places people at the centre. People need not be passive observers of what happens around them. They should become alert and active partners in the security of their own surroundings and also of regions beyond it. ‘Jan Bhagidari’ is the cornerstone of people-centric security.”

The President Murmu said that our civil police and internal security agencies must work with a spirit of service to the people. “This spirit of service will build trust among the people. This trust is a precondition of developing a people-centric national security strategy in which community participation will be a key element.”

The President said that India has been facing multi-dimensional security challenges and threats. Tensions in the border areas, terrorism and militancy, insurgency and communal radicalisation have been traditional areas of security concern. In recent years, cybercrimes have emerged as a substantial security threat.

The President noted that left-wing extremism is close to total eradication. She stated that intensive action by forces and agencies engaged in the sphere of internal security has been a key element behind the near-eradication of left-wing extremism. She noted that a holistic approach was adopted to build community trust through several initiatives. Promoting socio-economic inclusion in tribal and remote areas has proved effective against the exploitation of the people by left-wing extremists and insurgent groups. (ANI)

