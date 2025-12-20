Ricky Kej Rings NSE Bell, Praises Exchange’s Role in Advancing Viksit Bharat Vision

Guwahati: Three-time Grammy Award winner and United Nations Goodwill Ambassador (UNCCD) and Padma Shri Awardee Shri Ricky Vej, recently visited the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) headquarters, where he rang the ceremonial NSE bell alongside the Managing Director & CEO, Shri Ashishkumar Chauhan.

During the visit, Shri Kej shared his appreciation for the Exchange’s pivotal role in strengthening India’s financial ecosystem and contributing to the nation’s journey towards the vision of Viksit Bharat, which envisions India’s transformation into a developed nation through sustainable economic growth, inclusive development, technological innovation, and strong institutions by 2047.

He said that it was an honour to visit the NSE and participate in the bell-ringing ceremony, adding that the exchange serves as the backbone of India’s financial system and plays a pivotal role in diving the country’s growth story.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, “It is a huge honour to visit the National Stock Exchange and ring the iconic NSE bell alongside the MD & CEO. The NSE is the backbone of India’s financial system and plays a vital role in nation-building. I fully support NSE and its efforts towards strengthening India’s growth story and the vision of Viksit Bharat.”

The NSE is India’s leading stock exchange and a global pioneer in technology-driven, electronic trading with a fully integrated market infrastructure.

Ricky Kej is a three-time Grammy Award Winner, Padma Shri Awardee, United Nations Goodwill Ambassador (UNCCD), and internationally renowned Indian music composer and environmentalist. He has performed at prestigious venues in over 35 countries, including the United Nations Headquarters in New York and Geneva. He continues to be a strong advocate for sustainability and global environmental awareness through his work.