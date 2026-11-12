Internal situation in Pakistan is so bad... they bring in Kashmir card: Lt Gen (Retd) Dhillon

CHANDIGARH: Pakistan is attempting to divert public attention from its internal problems, including corruption and political instability, by raising the Kashmir issue, Lieutenant General (Retd) KJS Dhillon said on Wednesday, reacting to the attack on a CRPF naka in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district that left three personnel injured.

Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured and two SPOs were missinig after unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on security personnel deployed at a naka in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday afternoon. The force said that the incident took place at around 2.15 pm when the assailants fired at the CRPF personnel who were deployed at the naka- a security checkpoint set up at strategic roads and intersections.

Calling the incident a "desperate act by Pakistan", Dhillon said that peace was returning to Kashmir and the ongoing consolidation phase was being deliberately disrupted by Pakistan. "This incident is a desperate act by Pakistan. The peace in Kashmir is returning, and the consolidation phase is going on. And during the consolidation phase, Pakistan is trying to disrupt that peace and consolidation," he told ANI. "The internal situation in Pakistan is so bad that the only way they can divert the attention of the public away from their own problems, corruption and political instability and military corruption is by bringing in the Kashmir card. So, the moment they bring up the Kashmir issue, Pakistan will unite behind Kashmir," he added. Dhillon further said that the attack would adversely affect the lives and livelihoods of ordinary Kashmiris, while asserting that security forces were working to eliminate the terrorists involved. According to officials, the incident occurred at around 2:15 pm on Wednesday when unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on CRPF personnel deployed at a security checkpoint in Kulgam district. The attackers fled the spot following the firing.(ANI)