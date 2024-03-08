International Women’s Day 2024: PM Modi Extends Wishes And Greetings

NEW DELHI: On the eve of International Women's Day 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to the micro-blogging site X (formerly known as Twitter) to salute the strength, courage, and resilience of Indian women and their accomplishments across various fields.

In a follow-up post, PM Modi announced that on this auspicious occasion, the Central Government has decided to slash the price of liquid petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders by Rs 100.

In his post, the Prime Minister said that this move will ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country to a significant extent, especially benefiting Nari Shakti.

The PM added that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government aims to support the well-being of families and ensure a healthier environment by making cooking gas more affordable.