International Women’s Day 2024: PM Modi Extends Wishes And Greetings

NEW DELHI: On the eve of International Women's Day 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to the micro-blogging site X (formerly known as Twitter) to salute the strength, courage, and resilience of Indian women and their accomplishments across various fields.
In a follow-up post, PM Modi announced that on this auspicious occasion, the Central Government has decided to slash the price of liquid petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders by Rs 100.
In his post, the Prime Minister said that this move will ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country to a significant extent, especially benefiting Nari Shakti.
The PM added that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government aims to support the well-being of families and ensure a healthier environment by making cooking gas more affordable.
Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu also extended her wishes on International Women's Day 2024 in a post on X.
“My greetings to all on Women's Day! It is an occasion to celebrate Nari Shakti. A society's progress is measured by the progress made by its women,” the President's post on X read.
“India's daughters have been excelling in all walks of life, from sports to science, and making the nation proud. Let us work together to remove the remaining hurdles from the path of young women, and give them wings, for they will shape tomorrow's India,” the post added.
Like every year, International Women’s Day 2024 will be celebrated with a unique theme.
The United Nations has designated this year’s theme as ‘Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress’ with a focus on addressing economic disempowerment and the campaign theme for this year is ‘Inspire Inclusion’.
This campaign will stress upon acknowledging the significance of diversity and empowerment in various spheres of society and highlighting the crucial role of inclusion in furthering gender equality.