Empowerment Of Women: Catalysing Equality And Progress Through Schemes, Education And Skill Development

In the modern, fast-changing world, the empowerment of women symbolizes significant progress and change. It embodies the core belief that each woman should have equal rights, opportunities, and the ability to control her own path.
Empowering women isn't just about social justice; it's a crucial strategy for ensuring sustainable development and creating inclusive communities. Through breaking down obstacles, questioning stereotypes, and elevating women's voices, empowerment opens avenues to a fairer and more prosperous future for everyone.
According to the 2011 census, women make up 48.5% of India's total population. The Indian Constitution contains provisions specifically aimed at empowering women and prohibiting discrimination against them in society.
Article 14 emphasizes equality before the law, while Article 15 permits the state to enact special provisions for the benefit of women.
Several schemes/programmes have been introduced by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India to facilitate the empowerment of women in our country.
The Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP)
The Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) initiative was launched in Panipat district of Haryana on January 22, 2015, with the goal of tackling the declining Child Sex Ratio (CSR) and associated challenges in empowering girls and women throughout their lives.
The scheme aims to combat gender-biased sex selection, ensure the survival and protection of girl children, and promote their education and participation.
Swadhar Greh Scheme
The Swadhar Greh Scheme operates as a Centrally Sponsored Scheme, offering institutional support for women who have faced challenging circumstances and require rehabilitation to regain their dignity and lead independent lives.
Mahila Shakti Kendra (MSK) Scheme
The Mahila Shakti Kendra (MSK) Scheme, approved in November 2017, operates as a centrally sponsored initiative aimed at empowering rural women through community engagement. It focuses on facilitating the convergence of various schemes and programs intended for women across sectors.
One Stop Centre and Universalization of Women Helplines
The Ministry of Women and Child Development oversees two schemes funded by the Nirbhaya Fund: The One Stop Centre (OSC) and the Universalization of Women Helplines (WHL).
OSCs, also called Sakhi Centres, offer comprehensive services to women impacted by violence, including domestic violence, such as police assistance, medical care, legal support and counseling, psycho-social counseling, and temporary housing.
The WHL Scheme provides round-the-clock emergency and non-emergency aid to women affected by violence, connecting them with relevant authorities like the police, One Stop Centres, hospitals, and legal services.
Additionally, WHL offers rescue van services, counseling, and nationwide information on women welfare schemes and programs, accessible via the short code 181.
Empowerment of Women through Education
Education plays the most important role in the ongoing efforts of female empowerment in India. Acknowledging the crucial role women play in the nation's advancement, education emerges as a potent force for breaking barriers and promoting gender equality.
Quality education not only imparts knowledge and skills but also enables women to defy societal norms, pursue their goals, and make meaningful contributions to society.
By prioritizing women's education, India not only nurtures individual talents but also sets the stage for a more equitable and prosperous future, where every woman can flourish and realize her potential.
Education helps in the empowerment of women in India in various ways, such as:
Education empowers women by granting them access to knowledge, skills, and resources, enabling informed decision-making in their lives.
It equips them with critical thinking abilities. Educated women challenge traditional gender roles and advocate for their rights, fostering active participation in society.
Furthermore, education expands employment opportunities, increases income potential, and fosters financial independence, reducing reliance on others and bolstering household and national economies.
Education also grants women with political and social awareness. Educated women advocate for their interests, contribute to decision-making processes, and drive the development of inclusive policies and programs, thereby advancing societal progress.
Several schemes have been introduced for skill development which ultimately contributes to empowerment of women in India. One such scheme is the MUDRA Yojana (Micro Units Development and Refinance agency Ltd).
Launched in April 2015, the scheme grants loans to women entrepreneurs up to Rs. 10 lakhs, without any collateral.
Under Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, a law named- Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Act 2017, was passed. This law increased the maximum period of maternity leaves from 12 weeks to 26 weeks, which contributed deeply to women-led development of the nation.
Some of the other important initiatives taken under the Skill India Mission, for female empowerment in India are:
The Ministry's leading initiative, Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, aims to boost women's involvement in the workforce by providing suitable skill training and integrating gender perspectives into skill development. Nearly half of the candidates enrolled and trained under PMKVY, out of the total 56 lakh beneficiaries of the scheme, are women.
There are 18 National Skill Training Institutes dedicated to providing skill training exclusively for women. Additionally, specialized batches have been introduced under the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) in all Centrally Funded Institutes (CFIs) to offer basic and theoretical training specifically for women.
NSDC, in collaboration with training partners like Mann Deshi Foundation, Shri Mahila Sewa Sahkari Bank Limited, and Sri Sarada Math RasikBhita, is dedicated to skill development among women, particularly in rural regions. These programs focus on providing digital, accounting, and entrepreneurial skills, empowering women in India to potentially establish their own businesses.
Skill India has collaborated with government initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat, Swachh Bharat Mission, and Smart City Mission to synchronize skill development endeavours with national objectives, ensuring a consistent supply of skilled labour. These initiatives are also generating numerous job opportunities, especially for women, by introducing roles such as caregiver, midwives, nurses, and diabetes educators.
Another initiative taken by Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, through a PMKVY project for female empowerment in India, aims to empower women in remote villages by providing skill development training and creating job opportunities. The project specifically targets vulnerable and marginalized groups, including the tribal population.