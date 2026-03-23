Iran war in perilous stage, peace is the best medicine: WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

New Delhi: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), on Sunday said the war in the Middle East has reached a perilous stage with strikes reportedly hitting the Natanz Enrichment Complex in Iran, and the Israeli city of Dimona, where a nuclear facility is located. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is looking into incidents reported in southeastern Iran, and in Israel’s city of Dimona. “No indications of abnormal or increased off-site radiation levels have been reported. Attacks targeting nuclear sites create an escalating threat to public health and environmental safety,” Ghebreyesus posted on X. Since the outbreak of hostilities, WHO has provided critical training to its own staff and UN personnel across 13 countries to help them respond effectively to public health threats in the event of a nuclear incident. “I urgently call on all parties to exercise maximum military restraint and avoid any actions that could trigger nuclear incidents. Leaders must prioritise de-escalation and protect civilians. Peace is the best medicine,” said the WHO chief. He further stated that war doesn’t bring peace. “It just teaches the next generation new reasons to hate,” he added. (IANS)

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