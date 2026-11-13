ISI Allegedly Strengthens Terror Network Amid Rising Violence in J&K

NEW DELHI: Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a fresh spurt in violence, with two separate incidents raising concerns over the security situation in the Union Territory. On Wednesday, three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured when terrorists attacked a security checkpoint at Akhran near Mira Bazar in Kulgam district.

In a separate incident, the bullet-riddled bodies of two missing Special Police Officers (SPOs) were recovered in Kishtwar district. Security agencies suspect that the killings could have a terror angle.The suspicion has been heightened by the disappearance of the SPOs' service weapons, which were missing from the spot. Investigators are examining whether the killings were part of a terror-related operation. (IANS)