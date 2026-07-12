ISI operative Shahzad Bhatti builds pan-India terror modules

New Delhi: Shahzad Bhatti, once known as a social media influencer, has allegedly emerged as an operative of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), leading a recruitment drive in India to build a network for terror-related activities, according to intelligence agencies. Officials claim Bhatti has been recruiting unemployed youth by offering small payments, often starting from Rs 5,000, for seemingly low-risk tasks such as smuggling narcotics, transporting small firearms, and gathering information about sensitive locations. Investigators say recruits are initially unaware they may later be used for terror-related operations.

According to intelligence inputs, Bhatti follows a state-wise recruitment strategy to avoid detection. After reportedly focusing on Uttar Pradesh, he shifted his operations to Maharashtra once security agencies intensified surveillance. Officials say the tactic of targeting one state at a time makes it harder for law enforcement to dismantle the network.

An Intelligence Bureau official said Bhatti’s handlers deliberately avoid nationwide recruitment campaigns, instead concentrating on one region before moving elsewhere. Over the past six months, he allegedly targeted youth across North India, particularly those facing financial hardship.

Investigators claim Bhatti’s network recruited individuals from low-income backgrounds, including biryani sellers, vegetable vendors, and small-time moneylenders in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. They were first assigned minor tasks to test their reliability before being offered larger payments and more serious assignments.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), which is investigating the case, has reportedly identified over 100 youth in the state under scrutiny. Officials allege Bhatti expanded his network through online outreach, propaganda, and financial inducements.

Security agencies believe Bhatti intends to establish recruitment modules across multiple states, constantly shifting operations whenever surveillance increases. Officials say dismantling the network remains a major challenge, as the recruitment model relies on gradually drawing vulnerable youth into increasingly serious criminal and terror-linked activities. (IANS)

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