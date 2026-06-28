ISRO successfully conducts hot test of 175-tonne semi-cryogenic engine

CHENNAI: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully completed a crucial hot test of its semi-cryogenic engine power head test article (PHTA) at a thrust level of 175 tonnes, marking a major milestone in the development of India’s next-generation launch vehicle propulsion technology.

The test was conducted at the ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC) in Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu recently. The successful trial is eighth in the series of hot tests conducted using the Power Head Test Article, which incorporates all the major systems of the engine except the thrust chamber.

The latest test was aimed at studying the engine’s performance during the build-up phase after pre-burner ignition and demonstrating steady-state operation at a significantly higher thrust level.

For the first time, the engine powerhead was operated at 175 tonnes of thrust, representing 88 per cent of its full rated capacity.

ISRO said the test progressed exactly as predicted, with all engine parameters remaining within the expected range throughout the firing. The successful demonstration has provided the space agency with the confidence required to proceed towards testing the engine at its full rated thrust of 200 tonnes, bringing the indigenous semi-cryogenic engine programme a significant step closer to completion. (IANS)

Also Read: ISRO developing tech to keep lunar landers alive for 200 days: Chairman Narayanan