NMC approves increase in MBBS seats at Agartala Government Medical College

NEW DELHI: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday announced that the National Medical Commission (NMC) has granted approval for Agartala Government Medical College to increase its MBBS intake capacity from 100 to 150 seats.

The announcement by the Tripura Chief Minister comes amid big row over the conduct of NEET exams in the country. Hundreds of students took to the streets to protest over the recent "irregularities" in NEET-UG 2024.

After mega row over the NEET exams, the issue was raised in the parliament on Friday with opposition demanding a discussion on the matter. Congress MP KC Venugopal on Friday submitted an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to discuss the unprecedented cases of paper leaks in the conduct of exams, including NEET-UG and UGC NET, and the failure of NTA.

Aam Admi Party leader Sanjay Singh has given a notice under Rule 267 to discuss the NEET issue in the Rajya Sabha. Earlier, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Examination. The CM urged the PM to abolish NEET and restore the previous system of conducting this exam by state governments.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) also registered a criminal case over the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the examination by the NTA and formed special teams to probe the matter. (ANI)

