IWT remains in abeyance over Pakistan’s support for cross-border terrorism, reiterates MEA

NEW DELHI: Rejecting Pakistan’s criticism of two river projects, India on Friday reiterated its consistent stance on the Indus Water Treaty (IWT), saying that the agreement remains in abeyance until Pakistan completely stops cross-border terrorism.

The reaction from Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) came after Pakistan said India was seeking to “weaponise water” by advancing the Chenab-Beas Link Tunnel Project and plans to flush silt from the Salal Dam reservoir.

“We have suspended the Indus Waters Treaty and kept it in abeyance until Pakistan completely stops cross-border terrorism,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said while replying to a question on Pakistan Foreign Ministry’s statement during a weekly media briefing in New Delhi on Friday.

When asked about Pakistan Foreign Ministry’s statement on Swiss Ambassador’s visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Jaiswal responded, “The Swiss Ambassador visited Jammu and Kashmir and held several meetings there. Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India, and the Swiss Ambassador, or any other ambassador, is free to visit.” (IANS)

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