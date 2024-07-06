Jailed Waris Punjab De Chief Amritpal Singh has flown to New Delhi for oath-taking as MP

DIBRUGARH: Jailed Waris Punjab De Chief Amritpal Singh was flown to New Delhi from Dibrugarh in a special aircraft on Friday morning to take oath as an MP.

He was escorted from the Dibrugarh Central Jail, where he has been lodged since April 23 last year, to the Dibrugarh Airport in the early hours amid tight security.

He left the Dibrugarh Jail at 4 a.m., accompanied by a convoy of seven police vehicles. Earlier on Thursday, an eight-member team of the Punjab Police led by an SP rank official arrived in Dibrugarh to take Amritpal Singh to New Delhi.

A team of Assam Police and the district administration accompanied the Punjab Police team from the Dibrugarh Jail to the airport.

Amritpal Singh, who was elected the MP from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat after contesting the elections from the Dibrugarh Central Jail, was granted four days of parole on July 5 by the District Magistrate of Amritsar in Punjab to take oath as a Lok Sabha member.

As per the parole order, Amritpal will be allowed to meet his family but will not be permitted to leave the “territorial jurisdiction” of New Delhi.

During his stay in the national capital, neither Singh nor his relatives or family members can make a statement in any form of media, according to the conditions laid down in his parole order issued by the district magistrate of Punjab’s Amritsar. The parole order, which mentions 10 conditions, stated that the period of temporary release will include the time taken for the journey from the central jail in Dibrugarh to New Delhi and back.

