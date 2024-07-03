Punjab: Amritpal Singh, Elected MP from Punjab, Granted Parole to Take Oath for 4 Days

AMRITSAR: Radical preacher Amritpal Singh recently elected as MP for Punjab's Khadoor Sahib constituency while contesting from jail, granted parole for four days to take his oath of office. Singh currently detained in Assam's Dibrugarh jail under the National Security Act requested temporary release from Punjab government on June 11 to fulfill his parliamentary duties.

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori confirmed on Wednesday that Singh's parole will commence on July 5. The parole spans four days. It comes with specific conditions communicated to Dibrugarh jail superintendent. The parole decision followed an application sent by state government to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Singh's swearing-in is expected to occur in the Speaker's room on Saturday. It will be alongside Kashmiri leader Sheikh Abdul Rashid, also known as Engineer Rashid. Rashid is imprisoned in connection with 2017 Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case. He received approval from National Investigation Agency (NIA) for his oath-taking. Sources indicate both Singh and Rashid will take oaths after receiving final go-ahead from government. And relevant agencies.

Despite these arrangements Singh's lawyer and family reported that they have not yet received official information regarding exact date of swearing-in ceremony. Amritpal Singh, leader of 'Waris Punjab De' political group won Lok Sabha elections as an Independent candidate. He defeated Kulbir Singh Zira of Congress by nearly 200,000 votes. Singh who claims inspiration from Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. He has been involved in several criminal cases. These include charges of spreading disharmony, attempted murder and attacking police personnel.

Singh's arrest occurred in April of previous year after a month-long manhunt. His capture happened in Punjab's Moga. Originally, his detention was set to end on July 24. But it was extended by year on June 3 just before Lok Sabha election results were announced.

As political landscape adapts to these developments. The swearing-in of both Singh and Rashid marks a significant moment. It reflects complex interplay of law, politics and governance in contemporary India.