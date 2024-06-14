Jaipur: 'Those who became arrogant stopped at 241 by Lord Ram', RSS leader's Jibe At BJP

NEW DELHI: As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) failed to cross the majority mark in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, the saffron party found itself at the receiving end from its ideological mentor, the RSS.

RSS leader Indresh Kumar blasted the BJP for its 'arrogance' and 'overconfidence' and attributed the ruling party's disappointing performance to it.

While speaking at an event at Kanota near Jaipur on Thursday, Indresh Kumar indirectly slammed the BJP by saying that the ones who did bhakti of Lord Ram gradually became arrogant.