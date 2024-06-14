Jaipur: 'Those who became arrogant stopped at 241 by Lord Ram', RSS leader's Jibe At BJP

NEW DELHI: As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) failed to cross the majority mark in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, the saffron party found itself at the receiving end from its ideological mentor, the RSS.
RSS leader Indresh Kumar blasted the BJP for its 'arrogance' and 'overconfidence' and attributed the ruling party's disappointing performance to it.
While speaking at an event at Kanota near Jaipur on Thursday, Indresh Kumar indirectly slammed the BJP by saying that the ones who did bhakti of Lord Ram gradually became arrogant.
Although it did emerge as the single largest party in terms of seat, they were stopped at 241 by Lord Ram due to arrogance, the RSS leader added.
Amidst speculations of the RSS' discontent towards the BJP, these harsh comments made by the RSS leader appeared to be directed at the BJP.
The BJP's tall claim of '400 par' went in vain as they won 240 seats in the Lok Sabha polls despite persisting on crossing the majority mark on their own.
This major setback also happens to be the BJP's worst showing since 2014.
Meanwhile, Indresh Kumar's scathing attack comes just days after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized the importance of humility in public service.
Bhagwat said, "A true sevak maintains dignity. He follows the decorum while working. He does not have the arrogance to say 'I did this work'. Only that person can be called a true sevak."
Bhagwat also stressed the need for modesty and goodwill towards everyone, citing the principles of non-violence and truth.
The RSS chief also addressed the distressing situation which has been unfolding in Manipur since last year, saying that the state is facing a catastrophic conflict.
Some sections have resorted to taking up arms again just when it seemed like the gun culture in Manipur had faded, he added.
