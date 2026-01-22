Jairam Ramesh slams Narendra Modi over Trump’s repeated Operation Sindoor claim

New Delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, on Wednesday, criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s relationship with US President Donald Trump, stating that Trump has claimed 70 times that he was responsible for halting Operation Sindoor on May 10, 2025. In a post on X, Ramesh said that until a day earlier, Trump had claimed involvement in stopping the operation 68 times, which jumped straight to 70, once during his opening statement at the White House press conference, and later during the Q&A session.

“Before yesterday, the number stood at 68. However, yesterday itself, that figure did not hit 69, but jumped straight to 70, once during his opening statement at the White House press conference, and later during the Q&A session,” he wrote.

The Congress leader also took a jibe at PM Modi’s welcoming gesture of hugging Trump. “This is the number of times the Prime Minister’s ‘good friend’, who has also been on the receiving end of the PM’s forced hugs several times, has claimed that he alone was responsible for the sudden and unexpected halt of Operation Sindoor on May 10, 2025,” added Ramesh. This comes after the White House on Tuesday (local time) released the “365 Wins in 365 Days” document, marking US President Donald Trump’s achievement in the first year of his second term.

The document also lists Trump’s repeated claim of “brokering a ceasefire” between India and Pakistan as one of his key successes under the “Reasserting American Leadership on the World Stage” section.

Later, when Trump briefed the press on completing one year of governance, he reiterated his claim. However, this time he increased the number of planes that were shot down in the conflict from seven to eight.

“I ended eight unendable wars in 10 months. Pakistan and India. They were really going at it. Eight planes were shot down. They were going to go nuclear, in my opinion. The Prime Minister of Pakistan was here, and he said ‘President Trump saved 10 million people’ and maybe much more than that,” he said. (ANI)

