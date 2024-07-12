New Delhi: Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail To Arvind Kejriwal, But Delhi CM To Remain In Tihar Jail

NEW DELHI: In a significant development, the Supreme Court on July 12 granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering case taken up by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and linked to the now-scrapped Delhi Excise policy.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta referred Kejriwal's petition to a larger bench of the apex court to examine the question as to whether the need or necessity of arrest must be read as a condition into Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, under which he has been arrested.

However, the Aam Aadmi Party supremo will continue to remain in Tihar jail as Kejriwal has been separately arrested by the Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) in relation to the same liquor policy case on June 25.