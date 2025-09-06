Jaishankar meets Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay, Hails ‘Time-Tested’ Ties

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar called on Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay in New Delhi on Friday, conveying greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hailing the “unique and time-tested” partnership between the two nations.

Following their meeting, EAM Jaishankar in a post on X wrote, “Delighted to call on PM Tshering Tobgay of Bhutan this evening. Conveyed warm greetings of PM Narendra Modi. Our unique and time-tested partnership continues to move from strength to strength. Thanked him for his leadership and guidance.”

Earlier in the day, Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, accompanied by his wife, Tashi Doma, visited the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya and offered prayers to the Ram Lalla.

Bhutanese PM and his wife’s visit to the Ram temple marks a historic first, as he is the first Prime Minister of any foreign nation to pay obeisance to Ram Lalla at the premises.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared the photos of their visit to the sacred temple and termed the visit a ‘historic first’. Tobgay, accompanied by his spouse, is on an official visit to India from September 3 to 6.

Tshering Tobgay and his wife stayed in the complex for about an hour and 40 minutes. They offered prayers at the temple, Ram Darbar, Hanumangarhi Temple and also visited temples of Kuber Teela, Jatayu and Sapta Mandapam. The duo also witnessed the ongoing construction.

While sharing the pictures on X, Jaiswal wrote, “In a historic first, PM Tshering Tobgay of Bhutan visited the Shri Ram Mandir at Ayodhya today.” (IANS)

