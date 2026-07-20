Jaishankar, Zanzibar President Mwinyi chart expansion of India–Tanzania ties in education, AI and digital tech

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Sunday met Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, President of Zanzibar, United Republic of Tanzania, and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, in New Delhi and discussed ways to further expand bilateral cooperation across a range of priority sectors, including higher education, capacity building, healthcare, artificial intelligence, digital technology and water supply.

Sharing details of the meeting on X, EAM Jaishankar described the interaction as productive and reaffirmed India’s commitment to strengthening its development partnership with Zanzibar and Tanzania.

He wrote, “A pleasure to meet Dr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi, President of Zanzibar, United Republic of Tanzania and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, today in Delhi. We discussed expanding our cooperation in higher education, capacity building, water supply, health, AI, digital and other priority sectors.”

Highlighting the growing collaboration in the education sector, EAM Jaishankar said, “@IITMZanzibar stands as a shining example of our close partnership and India’s enduring commitment to Africa’s education and development priorities.”

The meeting comes as India and Tanzania continue to deepen their strategic partnership through enhanced cooperation in education, technology, capacity building and development initiatives. (IANS)

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