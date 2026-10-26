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Jamia Millia Islamia Protest Continues inside the Campus

The protest at Jamia Millia Islamia entered its 14th day on Sunday, as students continued the sit-in demonstration inside the campus, demanding the restoration of their union body.
Jamia Millia Islamia
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NEW DELHI: The protest at Jamia Millia Islamia entered its 14th day on Sunday, as students continued the sit-in demonstration inside the campus, demanding the restoration of their union body.

Security officials have been deployed outside the campus gate as a precaution. The protesting students are demanding the restoration of the Jamia Millia Islamia University Students' Union (JMIUSU), the revocation of the suspension of students, and action against those responsible for the alleged use of force during the protests.(IANS)

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