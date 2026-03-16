Jammu and Kashmir L-G gives appointment letters to 50 next of kin of terror victims

SRINAGAR: To help rebuild their lives, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday gave compassionate appointment letters to 50 next of kin of terror victims in the union territory. The L-G called the government effort ‘Sharansthli’ (Support), adding that the initiative will help affected families rebuild their lives through employment opportunities. The compassionate appointment letters were given by the L-G to the members of the victim families under the compassionate appointment rules of the UT government at the Lok Bhawan auditorium in Srinagar.

The L-G said on the occasion, “Many terror victim families have been waiting for a long time. By providing employment, we are bringing a new ray of hope and offering them an opportunity to rebuild their lives”.

He called the occasion an Eid gift for the victim’s families. “Eid Mubarak to all families. These letters symbolize justice, recognition, and a new beginning. Together, we must nurture our youth, ensure dignity, and rebuild Jammu & Kashmir for a bright future. Over 400 families of terror victims have already received appointment letters. These are genuine appointments, and if any errors are found, they will be addressed immediately.”

“Many others are engaged in this process, and we are moving forward with coordination between the SSP and administration. Justice is not mere words on paper; it is a light that dispels darkness in the hearts and brings in a new ray of hope. Families who had long awaited government support have finally been recognized and embraced by the administration,” he said.

He further said, “I understand the suffering you have endured with dignity and courage. Since the 1990s, terrorism has taken away dreams and stability from thousands of families. The Jammu and Kashmir administration is committed to rebuilding their lives. I have met many terror victim families and ensured their reintegration. This is a matter of justice, not charity. Today’s programme is a proof of that justice. The administration and police are ensuring that those who caused harm face strict consequences.” (IANS)

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