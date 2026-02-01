Societies targeted by terrorism have right to defend themselves: Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Saturday stressed the need for stronger international cooperation to combat terrorism, calling for zero tolerance to be upheld as an uncompromising global norm. Delivering opening remarks at the 2nd India–Arab Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (IAFMM) in New Delhi, he said terrorism in all its forms continues to pose a common threat to both India and Arab nations.

Jaishankar underlined that cross-border terrorism is particularly unacceptable as it violates the basic principles of international relations and diplomacy. He said societies targeted by terrorism have the right to defend themselves and will understandably exercise that right. Emphasizing collective action, he said terrorism remains a global scourge that demands enhanced international cooperation and a unified response.

India and the United Arab Emirates are co-chairing the 2nd India–Arab Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, being held after a gap of ten years. The meeting is attended by Foreign Ministers from Arab League member states as well as the Arab League Secretary General. Jaishankar said the meeting is taking place at a critical juncture when the global order is undergoing rapid transformation driven by political, economic, technological and demographic changes.

He noted that these shifts are especially evident in West Asia or the Middle East, where the regional landscape has undergone dramatic change over the past year. These developments, he said, have significant implications not only for the region but also for India’s relations with Arab nations. He pointed out that multiple developments of considerable consequence in the Middle East have reverberated far beyond the region.

Referring to the situation in Gaza, Jaishankar said it has remained a major focus for the international community. He recalled the Sharm-el-Sheikh Peace Summit held in October 2025, which later led to the adoption of UN Security Council Resolution 2803 in November 2025. He said advancing a comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict has now emerged as a shared international priority, with several countries making policy declarations individually and collectively. He also cited ongoing conflicts in Sudan, Yemen, Lebanon, Libya and Syria as key regional challenges.

Highlighting India’s strong partnerships with Arab nations, Jaishankar said the relationship is rooted in centuries of shared history, trade and cultural exchange. (IANS)

