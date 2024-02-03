JAMMU: The Indian Army on Saturday opened fire in a proactive response against suspects moving across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, to thwart a possible threat to national security.

The incident took place in Sabra Gali area of ​​Mendhar, where troops responded immediately after noticing the suspicious activity. A massive search operation has been launched in the area and adjacent localities to ensure proper clean-up after gunfire was reported at a front village in the snow-covered Mendhar area on Saturday morning if a crackdown by the army they can get into the edge of the part nasty idea.

Officials stressed that troops deployed near the Headquarters were on high alert, especially after the recent huge amount of snowfall, while security forces remained vigilant to thwart any attempt by terrorists to cross the border. Lt Gen Naveen Sachdev, General Officer Commanding White Knight Corps, Jammu, visited the forward positions in Poonch area on Friday and inspected the operational readiness of the formation.

Lt Gen Sachdev stressed the importance of vigilance and we are firm in emphasizing all possible complications that will occur in the volatile region. The force’s swift response and ongoing search operations underscore the security forces’ commitment to maintaining integrity and preventing unauthorized movements. The incident is a firm reminder of the constant danger in the region of Jammu and Kashmir and the urgent need for strong and strict security measures and guideline to be implemented to protect the public in general.

Awaiting for more information, security forces are likely to continue their efforts to ensure the safety and security of the border areas. The statement highlights the Army’s continuous and dedicated efforts across the border areas to protect the country’s borders and maintain peace in the volatile state of Jammu and Kashmir.