Assam: Road Mishaps In Nagaon And Sivasagar Leaves One Dead, Another Injured

GUWAHATI: In an unfortunate incident, two separate road accidents occurred in Nagaon and Sivasagar districts of Assam.
The incidents, which came to light on Saturday, led to the death of one individual and another incurring minor injuries.
The first incident unfolded at Kathiatali town in the Nagaon district of Assam in the wee hours of Saturday morning. The accident took place when a speeding luxury vehicle rammed into a parked dumper on the roadside.
The thick blanket of fog lowered the visibility on the road, as a result of which, this fatal mishap took place.
This fatal crash took away the life of the driver, whose identity is yet to be ascertained.
On the other hand, another vehicle met with an accident on Dhodhar Ali Road in the Samguri locality of Amguri in Assam's Sivasagar district.
The vehicle has been identified as a Baleno car bearing the registration number AS 04 AE 4828.
The road mishap unfolded when the vehicle mistakenly entered a dug-up pit near an under-construction bridge.
As per reports, no warning signs were put up around the under-construction bridge, which contributed to this fatal accident.
These incidents highlights the significance of heightened caution of roads and the necessity of adequate preventive measures, particularly in construction zones, to avoid such incidents.
Further investigations are underway in order to find out the circumstances about both the accidents.
Meanwhile, earlier last month, the stretch of NH 15 at Mangaldai, transforming into a killer highway, had taken the lives of a mother- son duo in a tragic road accident on the night of January 23.
The deceased had been identified as Juri Barua Saikia and her only son Parag Jyoti Saikia of Upahupara Mangala Nagar near Mangaldai College.
The accident took place at about 11 pm. According to the Police, the mother and son were returning from Sipajhar on the Scooty bearing number AS 13G 9752 and while they reached Industry Chowk of Mangaldai, a speeding Guwahati bound truck bearing registration number AS 09AC 0105 ran over them causing serious injuries to both the mother and son.
Though the police with the help of the people of the locality immediately shifted them to Mangaldai Civil Hospital but only to be declared as brought dead by the attending doctors.
