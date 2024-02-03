Assam: Road Mishaps In Nagaon And Sivasagar Leaves One Dead, Another Injured

GUWAHATI: In an unfortunate incident, two separate road accidents occurred in Nagaon and Sivasagar districts of Assam.

The incidents, which came to light on Saturday, led to the death of one individual and another incurring minor injuries.

The first incident unfolded at Kathiatali town in the Nagaon district of Assam in the wee hours of Saturday morning. The accident took place when a speeding luxury vehicle rammed into a parked dumper on the roadside.