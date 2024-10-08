Jammu & Kashmir Elections 2024: Omar Abdullah Will Be The Next CM, Declares Farooq Abdullah

SRINAGAR: As the National Conference (NC) - Congress alliance marches closer to clinching victory at the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election 2024 with a comfortable majority, Farooq Abdullah said his son Omar would be the next chief minister of the union territory.

“Omar Abdullah will be the chief minister,” the NC President told reporters when asked about the next CM face of his alliance.

Senior Abdullah expressed his gratitude to the people of Jammu and Kashmir for turning up at the polling booth and them giving bloc a clear mandate in the elections which were held for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370.