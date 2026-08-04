Jan Suraaj’s Prashant Kishor Scores Big in Bankipur, Redrawing Bihar Political Map

Patna: Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor has registered a major victory in the Bankipur Assembly by-election, defeating BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar Sinha by a margin of 18,963 votes and breaking the BJP’s long-standing dominance over the constituency.

According to the Election Commission, after the completion of all 31 rounds of counting, Prashant Kishor secured 63,203 votes, while BJP's Neeraj Kumar polled 44,250 votes.

RJD candidate Rekha Kumari Gupta finished a distant third with 14,085 votes.

The victory marks the first electoral win of Prashant Kishor’s political career and is being viewed as a significant development in Bihar politics.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary congratulated Kishor on his victory.

In a post on X, Choudhary said that the people of Bankipur had chosen Jan Suraaj in the "great festival of democracy" and extended his congratulations to Prashant Kishor while respecting the people's mandate. Prashant Kishor maintained a strong lead from the initial rounds of counting and continued to widen the gap with his rivals as counting progressed.

What was expected to be a closely watched triangular contest involving Jan Suraaj, BJP, and RJD eventually turned into a comfortable victory for Kishor. (IANS)

Also read: Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Flops in Bihar Polls