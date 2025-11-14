Bihar Polls: Prashant Kishor’s Political Debut Falls Flat as Jan Suraaj Party Stumbles

Political strategist Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) is likely to have a dismal maiden outing in its electoral battlefield, if exit polls are to be believed. As vote counting for the crucial Bihar Assembly elections are underway, the party failed to open its account in the electoral trends. With this, the exit poll results are turning to be true.

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI) data, the JSP was leading in a few seats initially, but as the day progressed and counting moved ahead, the candidates began trailing.

Earlier, Prashant Kishor had claimed that his party’s entry into the elections would turn the upcoming polls into a triangular contest, asserting that the public is looking for an alternative to both the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahagathbandhan.

He had also predicted that his party could either win 10 seats or more than 150 seats in the Bihar polls. He also had declared that the JDU would not cross the mark of 25 seats, and that if it crossed this mark, he would resign.