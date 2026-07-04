Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi Departs from India after Concluding ‘Memorable Visit’

New Delhi: Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Friday departed from India after concluding a "memorable visit" to New Delhi, advancing partnership between two nations towards shared horizons.

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh saw off PM Takaichi at the airport as she departed from India.

"A memorable visit concludes, advancing India-Japan partnership towards shared horizons. PM Sanae Takaichi of Japan departs from India following the highly successful 16th India-Japan Annual Summit. She was seen off by Minister of State Jitendra Singh. The visit reaffirmed the commitment of both sides to nurture a partnership pivotal to the shared growth and prosperity of both countries and an anchor for promoting peace, prosperity and stability in the Indo-Pacific and beyond," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

Sanae Takaichi was on a three-day visit to India from July 1-3. This was her first visit to India after assuming office. During the visit, she and Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit. (IANS)

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