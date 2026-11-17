NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) said on Monday that as many as 7.04 lakh Join Entrance Examination (JEE) (Main) 2027 applicants have completed the form and deposited fees for Session-1, advising others to complete the formalities before the November 22 deadline.

With seven days to go for the form submission window to close, the NTA added that 7,04,316 candidates have successfully completed fee payment so far.

In a post on social media platform X, the NTA said as many as 9,05,144 candidates have registered on the website but only 7,04,316 have completed the fee submission process.

The NTA on X added, "Hey future engineers! Are you excited for your JEE (Main) 2027 Session-1 journey? Let's complete your registration one simple step at a time: 1. Upload your documents 2.Fill in your details 3.Complete the fee payment 4.Download your confirmation page You're in great company! Over 7,04,316 friends have already finished their process. Complete yours by November 22."

Earlier this week, for JEE (Main) 2027, the NTA reminded applicants not to leave their online application halfway. The NTA said, "Candidates are advised to log in using their own DigiLocker/JanParichay/e-Pramaan (MeriPehchaan) credentials to avoid discrepancies in identity verification and biometric data at subsequent stages of the application process." (IANS)