NTA Issues Advisory for JEE (Main) 2027 Applicants on Aadhaar and Nationality Categories

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday issued an advisory to simplify the process of Aadhaar status and nationality-related category selection by JEE (Main) 2027 applicants in the country and abroad.

In a message on X, the NTA said, "Let's simplify which category to select for JEE (Main) 2027 registration. Make sure your application reflects the exact match for your citizenship and Aadhaar status: Indian Nationals: Indian citizens, including NRIs with an Aadhaar card; Foreign Nationals: Foreign citizens and OCI cardholders; NRIs Having No Aadhaar: NRIs holding an Indian passport without Aadhaar."

Earlier this week, for JEE (Main) 2027, the NTA reminded applicants about the November 22 deadline for Session-1 by issuing a message on X.

In an update on X, the NTA said, "Over 4.07 lakh+ aspirants have completed their fee payment, with total registrations crossing 5.72 lakh! Don't leave your application halfway; submit your form, pay the fee, and download your confirmation page today at http://jeemain.nta.nic.in. Last Date: 22nd November 2026." (IANS)