NEW DELHI: Hours before the close of window for paying fee for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) (Main) 2027 Session-1 registration, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said on Sunday that as many as 13.10 lakh aspirants had already completed the formalities and deposited fee.

Advising others to complete the formalities before the 11:50 p.m. deadline on Sunday, the NTA on social media platform X said, "Reminder: Today is the Last Date for JEE (Main) 2027 Session-1 Registration without Late Fee! So far, 15,04,866 registration forms have been submitted, and 13,10,493 candidates have successfully completed the fee payment."

"Last Date (Without Late Fee): November 22, 2026, up to 11:50 p.m. Late Fee Notice: Register quickly! From tomorrow, a late fee of Rs 500 will be applicable. The last date to register with a late fee is November 26, 2026, up to 11:50 p.m. Complete your registration process today!" the NTA added.

Till November 16, the NTA had received 7,04,316 applications along with fee.

In a post on social media platform X, the NTA had said as many as 9,05,144 candidates have registered on the website but only 7,04,316 have completed the fee submission process. (IANS)