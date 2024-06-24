Jharkhand assembly polls: Himanta Biswa Sarma says he and Shivraj Chouhan will visit every constituency

Ranchi: After the Bharatiya Janata Party organisational meeting at Ranchi for the upcoming assembly elections in the state, Assam Chief Minister and Jharkhand Assembly election co-incharge Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that the BJP would win the upcoming assembly elections in Jharkhand.

Addressing media persons, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "The party workers are full of enthusiasm. We have won nine Lok Sabha seats. We had already led on 52 Vidhan Sabha seats in Jharkhand in the last Lok Sabha elections. We will win the upcoming (assembly) elections in Jharkhand."

Responding to the questions about providing tips to the state's party workers and leaders for preparations for elections, Sarma asserted, "I said that they have won the Lok Sabha elections on nine seats which is synonymous to 52 Vidhan Sabha seats and in future, they are capable enough of winning the elections."

In the Lok Sabha elections that were concluded in June 2024, the BJP-led NDA won nine seats of Jharkhand out of 14. BJP had clinched victory on eight seats while its ally AJSU emerged victorious on one seat.

On his and Shivraj Singh Chouhan's visit to each assembly constituency, Sarma stated, "Definitely, I and Shivraj Singh Chouhan will try to visit every Vidhan Sabha constituency once a week."

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma have been appointed as the in-charge and co-in-charge for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections.

Taking a jibe at the JMM-Congress government of the state, the Jharkhand Assembly election co-in charge said, "Women should get Rs. 1 Lakh under the 'Khatakhat' scheme. The day that happens, I will go to the CM and congratulate him."

This remark came after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on May 28 asserted that after June 5, the money would be transferred to the bank accounts of poor women if the INDIA bloc won the Lok Sabha elections.

Rahul Gandhi while addressing a rally in Varanasi had said, "We are going to deposit lakhs of crores of rupees in the bank accounts of the poor in India. Under the Mahalakshmi scheme, a list will be prepared of the poor people in the country... From every poor family, a woman's name will be selected... On 5th July, Rs 8,500 will be credited to the bank accounts of crores of poor women in the country... This will continue from July to August to September, October, November, December and so on 'khata-khat, khata-khat, khata-khat andar'".

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Assam Chief Minister and Jharkhand Assembly election co-in-charge Himanta Biswa Sarma said Jharkhand's public has played a big role in the formation of the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the centre.

He also expressed confidence in the party's win if the assembly elections are conducted today.

At a press conference, the Jharkhand Assembly election co-incharge spoke about the party's preparations for the upcoming elections and stressed the party's win on nine Lok Sabha seats which was synonymous with 52 assembly seats.

Also, Union Minister and Jharkhand Assembly election in-charge Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Assam Chief Minister and Jharkhand Assembly election co-incharge Himanta Biswa Sarma held a meeting to discuss the strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Chouhan and Sarma planted trees at ICAR, Namkum campus and Lichi Bagan in Ranchi's Hatia area, respectively, as part of the party's 'Ek ped maa ke naam' drive.

Along with Jharkhand, Haryana, Maharashtra, and Jammu and Kashmir will also undergo Assembly polls.

The terms of the existing Jharkhand Legislative Assembly will end in January 2025 and the Election Commission (EC) has kicked off preparations for holding Assembly elections. (ANI)

