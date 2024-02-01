Jharkhand: CM Hemant Soren Steps Down Amidst ED Probe, Champai Soren Elected As Successor

RANCHI: In a significant turn of events, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren stepped down from his position late Wednesday ahead of his anticipated arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case.
The investigative agency had recently carried out a search operation at his Delhi residence, wherein one BMW car and Rs. 36 lakhs in cash were confiscated.
This led to the selection of Champai Soren, the current Jharkhand transport minister, as the next Chief Minister of the state.
Jharkhand minister Banna Gupta broke this news and informed reporters outside the Raj Bhawan about the legislative party's decision to elect Champai Soren. The process involved submitting a request to the Governor for the upcoming oath ceremony.
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji affirmed that the outgoing CM was in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate.
Incumbent CM Hemant Soren officially submitted his resignation to Governor CP Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan in the presence of alliance legislators.
As the ED officials began interrogating the outgoing CM in Ranchi, the state capital, a high level of drama unfolded. The former CM’s residence saw increased security measures, and Section 144 was imposed in the surrounding areas. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha workers took to the streets, staging protests against the central agency’s actions.
Meanwhile, Champai Soren, also known as the 'Jharkhand Tiger' and a senior cabinet minister in the present Jharkhand government, is the eldest son of Simal Soren, a farmer from the Jilinggoda village in the Saraikela-Kharsawan district.
He actively participated in the Jharkhand movement in the late 1990's alongside Shibu Soren and played a crucial role in the state's formation.
Soren started his political innings by becoming an independent MLA through a by-election on the Saraikela seat. Notably, he served as a cabinet minister in the BJP government led by Arjun Munda, holding significant portfolios from September 11, 2010, to January 18, 2013.