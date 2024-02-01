Jharkhand: CM Hemant Soren Steps Down Amidst ED Probe, Champai Soren Elected As Successor

RANCHI: In a significant turn of events, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren stepped down from his position late Wednesday ahead of his anticipated arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case.

The investigative agency had recently carried out a search operation at his Delhi residence, wherein one BMW car and Rs. 36 lakhs in cash were confiscated.

This led to the selection of Champai Soren, the current Jharkhand transport minister, as the next Chief Minister of the state.