New Delhi: Ayodhya Emerges as Coveted Destination for Global Buyers with Opening of Ram Temple

NEW DELHI: Following the grand opening of the Ram temple, Ayodhya has witnessed increased interest from non-Indian (NRI) investors eyeing properties in this holy city. Three Thai expatriates have officially approached the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) with plans to acquire 5-acre plots, adding to the growing international scrutiny.

Officials confirm that delegations from Mexico, South Korea and Sri Lanka have sought opportunities to acquire land in Ayodhya. This renewed interest is due to the recent initiatives in the city which the state government has proposed to make Ayodhya a global destination.

While NRIs are individually exploring property options, no formal communication from any country seeking land has been received, according to officials. Ayodhya Development Authority Secretary, Satyendra Singh, revealed, "A group of three individuals from Thailand came to me seeking a land parcel measuring at least 5 acres. We have forwarded their letter to officials of the housing and development board."

Taking up the challenge of acquiring large plots within the city limits, those seeking large parcels are being directed to Navya Ayodhya, a 1407-acre greenfield township under development by Awas Vikas Parishad. PK Singh, the Superintending Engineer at Awas Vikas Parishad, emphasized the importance of adhering to rules and guidelines for land allotment and indicated that requests are being recorded for future consideration.

"The private sector and real estate sector are also active. However, the maximum number of foreigners are only showing interest in government schemes," Singh said. Officials clarified that the central government would have to submit requests from states, while individuals posing as agents have been asked to issue appropriate clearances through embassies.

Despite the growing interest, officials remain vigilant and ensure that proper procedures are followed to deal with unauthorized activities. The city’s transformation into a global religious and cultural hub seems to be attracting not only pilgrims but also investors, cementing Ayodhya’s status as a sought-after destination worldwide.