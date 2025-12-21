Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari condemns Nitish Kumar over hijab incident

DHANBAD: Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari on Saturday slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the incident in which he allegedly attempted to remove the hijab of a Muslim woman during a public function earlier this week.

Speaking to the media in Dhanbad, Irfan Ansari said he would not tolerate any form of indecent behaviour or discrimination. He also offered a government job to the doctor in Jharkhand, stressing that he will take action against anyone who engages in such behaviour. “I have made a decision; if such indecent behaviour happens to anyone, I will step forward... You have harassed her. There is outrage among the people, and in that context, I said that if such a girl comes to Jharkhand, I will welcome her. I will give her a government job. I will give her the posting of her choice. I will give her a salary of Rs 3 lakh, and I will give her a government flat... We will not allow caste discrimination here, and we will take action against anyone who engages in such behaviour... There is outrage among the doctors,” he said.

The controversy erupted after a video from a public event showed Bihar CM Nitish Kumar touching the hijab of a Muslim woman doctor, drawing sharp criticism from students, doctors and political party leaders. (ANI)

