Jharkhand: JMM-Led Coalition Government Wins Trust Vote

RANCHI: In a significant development, Jharkhand's ruling JMM-led coalition government, led by incumbent Chief Minister Champai Soren secured the vote of confidence in the state assembly on February 5.

In the 81-member Jharkhand Legislative Assembly, 47 MLA's voted in favour of the confidence motion while 29 legislators voted against it. Independent MLA Saryu Roy abstained while another independent MLA Amit Yadav, Indrajit Mahto of the BJP and Ram Das Soren of the JMM were absent during the proceedings.

As a result, the ruling coalition comfortably passed the floor test with a 47 to 29 majority.