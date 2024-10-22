Jharkhand Mukti Morcha releases list of star campaigners for Jharkhand Assembly elections

Ranchi: As the polling date draws near for Jharkhand assembly elections, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha released the list of its star campaigners for the upcoming polls with Party President Shibu Soren leading the campaign.

According to a release issued by the party, the Central Leadership of the Party will be led by CM Hemant Soren, party leaders Nalin Soren, Kalpana Murmu Soren, Stephen Marandi, Mathura Prasad Mahato, Savita Mahato, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Baidhnath Ram, Vinod Kumar Pandey, Fagu Besra, Supriyo Bhattacharya, Deepak Birua, and others.

Voting in Jharkhand will be held in two phases - November 13 and 20. Votes will be counted on November 23. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday announced that the INDIA bloc will contest the Jharkhand Assembly polls together and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Congress will contest 70 of 81 seats in the state assembly.

Hemant Soren said the remaining seats will be contested by other parties of the INDIA bloc and talks are underway with RJD and Left parties.

The BJP announced the first list of 66 candidates for the Jharkhand Assembly elections earlier on Saturday. The party’s state chief Babulal Marandi will contest the elections from Dhanwar, Lobin Hembrom from Borio and Sita Soren from Jamtara. Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand Champai Soren has been nominated as the candidate from Saraikella, Geeta Balmuchu from Chaibasa, Geeta Koda from Jaganathpur and wife of Union Minister Arjun Munda, Meera Munda has been nominated from Potka.

BJP will contest the elections in alliance with the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). BJP will contest 68 seats, AJSU 10 seats, JD-U two seats and LJP one seat.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha as part of the UPA (United Progressive Alliance) contested 43 seats, Congress contested 31 seats and the Rashtriya Janata Dal seven seats in the 81-member assembly. The UPA attained victory by winning 47 seats against BJP’s 25 seats. (ANI)

