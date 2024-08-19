J&K: CRPF Officer Martyred in Jammu Terrorist Ambush Amid Rising Tensions in Udhampur

SRINAGAR: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer was killed during intense encounter with terrorists in Udhampur district on Monday. The slain officer inspector, was leading his team to assess progress of strategic post being established for further deployment of CRPF battalion. The post located about eight kilometers from Dudu police post in Udhampur, was part of newly initiated anti-terror operations in hilly terrains of region.

Sources reveal that CRPF team was suddenly ambushed by group of terrorists as they approached site. The inspector was hit by enemy fire. He succumbed to injuries marking yet another somber day for security forces in region. Incident has sent shockwaves across security establishment. Jammu region had seen relative lull in terrorist activities in recent years compared to more volatile neighbor, Kashmir.

However peace in Jammu has been under increasing threat with noticeable uptick in terrorist actions over past few months. This year alone, at least 24 people including 12 security personnel and village defense guard (VDG) member have lost their lives in series of attacks across various districts. These districts include Rajouri Poonch, Reasi Udhampur, Kathua and Doda.

Geographical complexity of Jammu region characterized by dense forests and rugged mountainous terrain, adds to challenges faced by security forces. Region shares 485-kilometer stretch of India-Pakistan border hotspot for infiltration and militant activities.

Udhampur incident follows string of deadly confrontations between security forces and terrorists in Jammu region. In July, Doda district witnessed fierce gunfight in which four Army personnel including an officer and a police personnel were killed by heavily armed terrorists. The attack was later claimed by 'Kashmir Tigers' shadow group linked to Pakistan-backed terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

Just days later on July 8 terrorists ambushed Army convoy on rugged road in Kathua district. This resulted in deaths of five Army personnel, including junior commissioned officer. Several others were injured in attack. This highlights growing brazenness of terrorist groups operating in area.

Security situation remains tense. Recent operations in Kulgam district led to deaths of six terrorists in twin gunfights. However, this came at cost of two soldiers. The resurgence of such violence in Jammu has prompted renewed focus on anti-terror measures as the region braces for what could be prolonged battle against extremism.