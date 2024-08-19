Nagaland: Ayush Initiative Brings Wellness to Senior Citizens Through Geriatric Health Camps

KOHIMA: Nagaland’s Ayush wing under Directorate of Health and Family Welfare recently launched compassionate and impactful initiative aimed at reaching out to elderly population. From August 10 to August 17 a series of geriatric health camps were conducted across state. This spanned 12 districts and was part of broader effort to enhance quality of life for senior citizens. Campaign, aptly themed ‘Live Healthy Age Healthy’ brought free medical care consultations and medicines directly to doorsteps of elderly.

Health camps were beacon of hope and care for elderly. They often face challenges in accessing quality healthcare due to age and mobility issues. Ayush wing, with full support of National Ayush Mission and Ayush Ministry ensured that these health camps were more than just medical check-up. They created an opportunity to educate and empower elderly on importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. This is crucial even in later stages of life.

Throughout campaign senior citizens were not only given free medical examinations and treatments but also received valuable advice on managing health proactively. Recognizing crucial role of physical activity in healthy aging organizers took initiative a step further. They taught basic fitness and exercise regimes tailored to needs and capabilities of elderly. This holistic approach emphasized significance of balanced life blending both physical and mental well-being.

Success of this campaign was overseen by key figures from National Ayush Mission in Nagaland. Dr. T Bendangtula, Deputy Director (Ayush). Dr. Seyiekhrieto John State Nodal Officer played pivotal roles. They ensured smooth execution of program across state. Their leadership and dedication were instrumental in bringing this vital healthcare service to those who need it most.

As elderly population continues to grow initiatives like these are essential in ensuring that our seniors are not left behind. Ayush wing’s efforts in Nagaland are shining example of how targeted healthcare initiatives can make significant difference in lives of vulnerable populations. National Ayush Mission is providing regular health camps, promoting awareness. This mission is not only tending to immediate medical needs of elderly but also promoting culture of healthy aging. Such culture can lead to longer happier lives.