J&K Government suspends 8 officials allegedly responsible for approving controversial book

Srinagar: Acting swiftly after ordering the withdrawal of controversial books from schools, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday placed eight officials under suspension and ordered a departmental inquiry against them.

The controversial books, alleged to glorify separatists and terrorists, include: (i) Personalities and Legends of J&K, authored by Mr Hilal Ahmad and Mr Santosh Meena and published by Oberoi Book Service, Jammu; and (ii) Personalities of Jammu and Kashmir, authored by Dr Sushant Giri and published by Anurag Prakashan, Delhi.

The government order suspending the eight officials allegedly involved in approving the books stated: “Whereas, it has been observed that 123 number of books at serial (i) mentioned above were supplied to Jammu, Ramban and Udhampur districts and 128 number of books mentioned at serial (ii) above were supplied to Jammu and Baramulla districts; and whereas, it has come to the notice of the department that these books have highly inappropriate content, it is quite evident that there was serious negligence, dereliction of duty and lack of proper due diligence was carried out by the members of the Sub-Committee Series 4 and supervisory officers while recommending such books which contained content related to separatism, which has the potential for creating law and order situations."

“Whereas, keeping in view the above facts and circumstances of the matter, the members of the Sub-Committee Series 4 appear to be responsible for such serious lapses and negligence unbecoming of government servants. Now, therefore, the following officials and supervisory staff of the School Education Department, in terms of Rule 31(1)(a) of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956, are hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect.”

The suspended officials include Fazil Imran Saddiqui, Coordinator, Library, Samagra Shiksha; Gurjeet Singh, Assistant Coordinator, Samagra Shiksha; Sanjeev Sharma, Principal, GHSS Kore Pannu, Kathua; Ms Shazia Kouser, Academic Officer, SCERT, Jammu; Imtiyaz Ahmad Mir, Lecturer, BHSS, Budgam; Niranjan Sharma, Lecturer, GHSS Badhat, Kishtwar, DIET, Jammu; Ms Renu Mengi, Lecturer; and Ms Rajmohini, Lecturer, GGHSS, Poonch. The order further stated that during the period of suspension, they shall remain attached to the Administrative Department (School Education Department).

“It is further ordered that Sheikh Suheel Ahmad, Computer Assistant (Contractual) assisting the Coordinator, Library, Samagra Shiksha, is hereby disengaged with immediate effect from his contractual engagement,” the order added. (IANS)

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