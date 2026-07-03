Amarnath Yatra 2026: J&K L-G Manoj Sinha flags off first batch of pilgrims from Jammu

JAMMU: J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday flagged off the first batch of pilgrims for the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2026 from Jammu, marking the formal commencement of the annual pilgrimage amid elaborate security arrangements and comprehensive logistical preparations across the union territory.

The flag-off ceremony witnessed enthusiastic participation from devotees, officials and security personnel, as the first convoy of pilgrims embarked on the sacred journey to the revered Amarnath cave shrine.

"Har Har Mahadev! The sacred journey to the holy abode of Baba Barfani begins! Flagged off the first batch of pilgrims for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2026 from Jammu’s Bhagwati Nagar Base Camp. Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra is a profound spiritual awakening. Every step taken on this holy path is a testament to unwavering faith and surrender to the Baba Amarnath. Wishing all devotees a safe, blissful and spiritually fulfilling journey. May Lord Shiva bless us all," wrote L-G Sinha on X.

Speaking on the occasion, Jugal Kishore Sharma, Lok Sabha member, described the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra as one of the country’s most revered spiritual pilgrimages.

He expressed confidence that the annual yatra would be conducted peacefully and successfully, while appreciating the extensive arrangements made for the pilgrims. He noted that enthusiasm among devotees continues to grow each year and prayed for the smooth, successful completion of the pilgrimage. (IANS)

Also Read: 2.5 Million Devotees Register as Amarnath Yatra 2026 Starts From Today