J&K L-G Manoj Sinha Condemns ‘Cowardly’ Anantnag Terror Attack, Vows Justice for Slain Policeman

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat on Wednesday briefed Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on the terrorist attack in Anantnag town in which one local policeman was killed.

DGP Prabhat, Special DGP Javid Mujtaba Gilani and IGP Kashmir V.K. Birdi reached Anantnag town to supervise the manhunt launched to trace the assailants.

L-G Sinha condemned the terror attack in Anantnag that claimed the life of a police personnel and said those responsible will be brought to justice.

In a post on X, the L-G said he spoke with DGP Nalin Prabhat to review the situation following the attack. “I strongly condemn this cowardly attack. This heinous act will not go unpunished,” he said.

He offered condolences to the family of Head Constable Ashiq Hussain Qureshi, who sacrificed his life in the line of duty.

“My heartfelt condolences to the family of Head Constable Ashiq Hussain Qureshi. The whole country stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the family of martyr,” he said.

The L-G further said that J&K Police and security forces are on the ground and have launched operations to track down those behind the attack. (IANS)

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