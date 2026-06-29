India Rejects Pakistan’s Allegations Over Karachi Attack, Urges Action Against Terror Infrastructure

India has firmly rejected Pakistan’s allegations linking it to the Karachi Rangers headquarters attack, calling the claims ‘baseless’

and urging Islamabad to dismantle terror infrastructure within its

own borders instead of shifting blame.

New Delhi: India on Sunday rejected Pakistan’s “baseless allegations” in connection with a recent incident in Karachi and strongly urged Islamabad to take credible action against terror infrastructure on its territory.

Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, in response to media queries regarding the allegations made by Pakistan, said, “We have seen Pakistani reports making baseless allegations against India regarding the recent incident in Karachi. We categorically reject them.”

He doubled down on Islamabad, calling it to get rid of relying on terrorism as an instrument of State policy.

“Instead of pointing fingers at others, Pakistan would do better to look inwards, take credible action against the terror infrastructure on its territory and rid itself of its proclivity to rely on terrorism as an instrument of state policy,” Jaiswal said.

Three Pakistani paramilitary personnel and three terrorists were killed in an attack on the provincial headquarters of Pakistan Sindh Rangers in Karachi’s Gulistan-i-Jauhar locality on Saturday night, the Sindh police chief told Dawn.

Sindh Inspector General Javed Alam Odho said that the terrorists had rammed the main gate with their vehicle, and initially, they could not confirm whether a blast had also occurred.

Odho further said, according to Dawn, that a “mopping-up operation” was underway and that the area had been sealed by Special Security Unit (SSU) commandos, Anti-Terrorist Force (ATF) and rangers personnel. Police Surgeon Summaiya Syed told Dawn that one injured paramilitary trooper was brought to the hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds on the leg. (ANI)

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