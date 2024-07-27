J&K: One Soldier Killed, Several Injured In Kupwara Terror Attack

SRINAGAR: At least one soldier was killed and four others, including a Major rank officer, sustained injuries as the Indian Army thwarted an attack by Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Both the sides were engaged in an intense gunfight which claimed the life of a Pakistani terrorist.

It may be noted that the Border Action Teams (BATs) -- which include commandos from the Pakistani Army and terrorists -- have had a track record of infiltration along the LoC in the past.

This fierce encounter, the second in Kupwara in three days, unfolded in the district's Kamkari area after information regarding the possible movement of terrorists in the region was received.