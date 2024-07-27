J&K: One Soldier Killed, Several Injured In Kupwara Terror Attack

SRINAGAR: At least one soldier was killed and four others, including a Major rank officer, sustained injuries as the Indian Army thwarted an attack by Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Both the sides were engaged in an intense gunfight which claimed the life of a Pakistani terrorist.
It may be noted that the Border Action Teams (BATs) -- which include commandos from the Pakistani Army and terrorists -- have had a track record of infiltration along the LoC in the past.
This fierce encounter, the second in Kupwara in three days, unfolded in the district's Kamkari area after information regarding the possible movement of terrorists in the region was received.
The Army said that the deceased and the injured soldiers were evacuated from the operation site, as the gunfight was still underway.
"Unprovoked action by Border Action Team has been met with a befitting reply by alert Indian Army troops on Saturday morning in Kamakari sector," a source revealed, adding that a Pakistani intruder has also lost his life during the firing exchange.
As per sources, the intense gunfight lasted for hours and two intruders backed out and returned to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to seek shelter.
Earlier on July 24, a terrorist was neutralized by security forces in an overnight gunfight with terrorists in Lolab area of Kupwara district. The prolonged encounter resulted in the death of one soldier.
According to sources, a group of around 40 to 50 Pakistani terrorists are reportedly hiding in the upper reaches of the hilly districts of Jammu and Kashmir.
The reports about their presence in Indian territory has prompted security forces to launch massive counter-terror operations in these areas to nab them.
These terrorists, who have managed to infiltrate the region, are highly trained and equipped with some of the most modern and sophisticated weapons, including American-made M4 Carbine Rifles fitted with night vision devices, sources said.
