J&K: PM Modi Highlights Development Milestones in Jammu and Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

JAMMU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a notable speech today. He stressed the importance of Article 370's 2019 removal. This change was the key to unlocking progress for Jammu and Kashmir. After he started projects worth over ₹32,000 crore and ₹13,500 crore for other regions, he spoke at a rally. The Prime Minister made clear that Article 370's removal cleared the path for overall progress.
PM Modi insisted that Article 370 was the main hurdle to Jammu and Kashmir's full development. He gave credit to the BJP government for the bold act of repealing it. He acknowledged this decision freed the region from rule by inheritance. For him, it was satisfying to see Jammu and Kashmir gaining independence from such rule.
Speaking to the people, PM Modi said, "A developed India means a developed Jammu and Kashmir." He underscored the promise of social justice for the average person in Jammu and Kashmir. This promise was met after Article 370 was done away with. The Prime Minister recognized the world's interest surrounding the region's development efforts.
In the event, PM Modi started and laid the foundation for various projects in areas like education, railways, aviation, and roads in Jammu and Kashmir. He noted that a record-breaking number of schools, colleges, and universities have been set up across India in the past decade. Jammu and Kashmir alone saw the establishment of 50 new degree colleges.
PM Modi's new projects aim to boost overall growth in the region, meeting crucial requirements and nurturing progress. Along with this, the Prime Minister gave out job acceptance letters to about 1,500 fresh government employees in Jammu and Kashmir. He chatted with those who benefited from multiple schemes, highlighting the government's dedication to serving the public directly.
As part of the 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Jammu' initiative, PM Modi had a chat with the folks who benefited from various plans. This day turned out to be special, marking a significant step in the region's comprehensive growth.
